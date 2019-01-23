Road crews try and stay ahead of next snow, deep freeze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Wednesday afternoon's commute is easier than Tuesday's, which was slowed by freezing rain, but we're not out of the woods yet.

Freezing temperatures are moving into the area, turning much of the rain and slush from earlier today into ice.

Road commission crews are out trying to catch up on plowing and getting roads cleared before everything ices up.

Eric Scott, the superintendent of the Muskegon County Road Commission, told FOX 17 that they are in a "continuous event" meaning tomorrow's crews are scheduled to come in a 2:00 a.m. The nightshift also came in early, so there is 24-hour coverage.

Jerry Byrne, Director of Maintenance at the Kent County Road Commission said, "We adjust to every storm. We are in constant communication with the National Weather Service and we adjust for every storm... we kept the day crew later than normal, because we had freezing rain. Then, we gave direction to the night crew, we changed up a little bit to adjust."

With a storm of this magnitude, containing all types of frozen precipitation, road crews have been in a constant state of adjustment, trying to figure out the best course of action to keep drivers safe and clear the roads before a likely re-freeze.

As temperatures drop tonight, main roads have been treated, but residential and secondary roads will become increasingly slick.

Crews will continue with their plans unless conditions change. The next change is expected Thursday afternoon with more snow, and then another deep freeze this weekend.