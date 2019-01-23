SUV goes over embankment, hits tree, barely misses house

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A vehicle slid off a road, down an embankment, hit a tree and then came within about two feet of hitting a house along Littlejohn Lake.

But Allegan Fire Chief Nick Brink tells FOX 17 the woman driving the SUV suffered no life-threatening injuries. However, she was taken to Ascension Borgess Hospital for treatment of injuries, and evaluation.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m., in the 3500 block of 113th Avenue. That’s west of 34th Street.

Chief Brink says the woman was driving down the road and moved over toward the shoulder to allow another vehicle to pass. “The wheels of her vehicle got caught in the slush and it went over the embankment, slid down and hit the tree.”

A crew from the Allegan Fire Department responded, and helped get the unidentified woman into an ambulance.

Scotts Towing pulled the vehicle out of the embankment. Photos provided by Greg Vulcan show the front of it was pretty banged up.