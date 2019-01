Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. -- Nearly 1,400 Consumers Energy customers are waking up without power in Kent County.

Power is expected to be restored in the Cutlerville area as early as 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

About 500 customers also without power in Muskegon County and another 300 customers in Allegan County are also in the dark.

No word on what caused the outages.