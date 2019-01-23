‘Tidying Up with Marie Kondo’ causing increase in donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A popular Netflix show, "Tidying up with Marie Kondo," is taking America by storm.

In the series, Kondo, a “tidying consultant,” encourages people to get rid of items that don’t bring them joy.

While it’s leading to a lot less clutter in homes, all those joyless items need a place to go. That's where thrift and consignment shops come in.

Kim Johnson, co-owner of Gild the Lily consignment shop in Rockford, said her store is seeing an influx of items.

"It's affected us greatly in our stores. The volumes of things that we’re seeing that are wonderful things to sell have been huge,” she said.

Usually January is a slower month for selling clothes, but Johnson says not that is different this year.

"Now that we’ve seen the show and the attention to it, we’ve seen the amount of things that we are seeing, just increase greatly,” Johnson said.

People are choosing to live a simpler life; which Johnson says is inspiring and freeing.

"The way that she says to release your items into the world, to ask yourself if they’re bringing you joy, and then to actually say goodbye to the pieces you’re letting go, I think that that really exhibits that there is a bigger connection sometimes to the things that we own than we think,” she said.

Gild the Lily accepts clothing, accessories, and furniture. If you have anything in one of those categories that does not bring you joy, check out its Facebook page to learn more.