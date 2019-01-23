× Two people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – Two people are dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Battle Creek.

Police and fire crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of SW Capital Avenue about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday where two people and a five-month-old boy were found unresponsive. The adults, a 19-year-old Coldwater woman and a 19-year-old Bronson man, were pronounced dead at the scene. The boy was taken to the hospital and is being treated. The boy was the child of the couple.

Police say that the home was vacant, but was being remodeled by a friend of the homeowner. The man who died had been helping with the remodeling and the woman and baby came to the house Tuesday, but were supposed to stay somewhere else for the night. Police say no one was supposed to be staying at the home, but the couple had set up a temporary bed. The couple was found by the man doing the remodeling of the home.

Investigators say a gas generator and kerosene forced air heater appear to have been used to heat the home overnight. Sensors used by the fire department showed levels of carbon monoxide on the first floor at 700ppm and above 900ppm on the second floor. Officials say that carbon monoxide detectors sound alerts at 35ppm and death can occur at 400ppm.

Police say there is no evidence of foul play, and the deaths were accidental. The identity of the victims has not yet been released.