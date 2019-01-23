W. MI native killed in New Mexico crash during military training

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — A Bloomingdale native and soldier was killed Tuesday after crash involving two military vehicles.

The crash happened on U.S.-54 in Otero County, New Mexico. Fox News reports two military vehicles crashed into each other, but details on what caused the crash weren’t immediately clear.

Cole Wixom, 24, was killed in the crash. He grew up in Bloomingdale and was an active baseball player and 4-H member. His family describes him as having an “incredible, positive, kind and humorous personality.”

One other soldier was killed and seven others were injured in the incident.