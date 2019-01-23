Where to score free pie for National Pie Day
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you didn’t know, Wednesday is known as National Pie Day.
There are a handful of area businesses offering deals to celebrate.
Grand Traverse Pie Company is offering customers who make a purchase Wednesday with a free slice of Apple or Cherry Crumb Pie. They have a location in Norton Shores and Grand Rapids.
Sweetie-Licious Bakery Cafe is also giving a free slice of pie away to customers at its Downtown Market location in Grand Rapids.
Those who make a purchase will get to choose a free slice of pie to celebrate.