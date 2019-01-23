× Wrongful death lawsuit filed for fatal shooting of mentally ill man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A lawsuit has been filed against Kent County Sheriff’s Department for the fatal shooting of a man in 2017.

Jonathan Sper was shot four times through a door by a Kent County deputy after a prolonged incident involving the assault of his brother and two responding officers.

On Wednesday the father of Jonathan Sper, David Sper, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the sheriff’s office, the deputies involved, former Sheriff Lawrence Stelma and current Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young.

The lawsuit alleges deputies didn’t have sufficient training with handling people with mental illnesses, which led to an unnecessary use of force.

Jonathan Sper had a history of mental illness and had been treated for bipolar disorder and bipolar-type schizoaffective disorder. The lawsuit says he failed to receive proper treatment while spending a night in the Kent County Correctional Facility the day before his death, and that dispatchers were warned of his history when his brother called 911.

The incident happened in January of 2017 at a residence in Algoma Township. Sper’s brother, Stephen Sper, called 911 after Jonathan Sper showed up at his home upon being released from jail and became violent when he was asked to leave.

Stephen Sper told dispatchers he believed his brother was having a “manic episode.” According to the lawsuit, Stephen Sper also told deputies upon arrival that his brother was in a “manic state” and that he didn’t believe he was in any danger.

Deputies Jason Wiersma and John Tuinhoff responded to the call and made contact with Jonathan Sper in the garage. Authorities said he didn’t comply with commands and resisted contact, hitting Wiersma several times.

A police report of the incident said Sper was able to get away and pushed deputies down about 15 wooden stairs, leading to a scuffle. Deputies said they attempted to use a taser, but it had no effect, and that Jonathan Sper struck them with bottles and other sharp objects at the bottom of the stairwell.

The report says Jonathan Sper then went past the deputies into a room where his brother was and closed a door while holding a sharp object. Wiersma reported being concerned Stephen Sper was in danger at that point and fired four shots through the door.

Jonathan Sper was hit three times in the neck, shoulder and arm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The lawsuit says that Wiersma and Tuinhoff escalated Jonathan Sper’s episode by entering the garage and pointing their guns and taser at him. It says neither deputy saw Jonathan Sper with a weapon in his hand at any point during the altercation and that he represented no danger after closing the door.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety investigated the incident before submitting its findings to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors determined the use of fatal force was justified given the circumstances.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit due to pending litigation, and referred back to a 2017 statement: