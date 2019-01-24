4th annual St. Joe Winter Beer Fest happening Jan. 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab that warm winter gear and cold craft brew and head to the St. Joe Winter Beer Fest on Saturday.

Dozens of Michigan breweries will be sharing their brews, along with downtown restaurants like Nosh Village and Twisted Dawg selling food. The event will also include live music, shops, and more.

It's all happening at the corner of Broad Street and Lake Boulevard. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets cost $35 and includes admission, a sample cup and 12 drink samples (tokens.)

The event goes from 12-4 p.m on Saturday, January 26.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit stjoetoday.com.