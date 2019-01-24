Attempt to thaw frozen pipes destroys family home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Cold weather leading to a number of issues with frozen pipes. One local family has a warning after an effort to thaw their pipes destroyed their home. Nick Lamoreaux says he took matters into his own hands and used a torpedo heater to thaw them, but it sparked a devastating fire. It happened Monday afternoon on Button Road in Ionia County.

"Our pipes had froze and I was trying to thaw them out. I was using a torpedo heater. I was not using a blow torch, lol. I am a contractor I know better than that," says Nick Lamoreaux, homeowner.

The heater he used, which runs on kerosine, produced too much heat and sparked flames near the master bedroom of the mobile home. The fire destroyed everything inside.

"Pictures that are never going to be recoverable. Clothes, furniture, appliances. None of us walked away with anything out of it," says Lamoreaux.

Nick and his family are grateful everyone got out alive, even the family pets. He doesn't have insurance and says they lost tens of thousands of dollars.

There is a GoFundMe page if you'd like to help.