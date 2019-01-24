Fifth person arrested for murder of Kentwood teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police have arrested a fifth person in connection with the murder of a Kentwood teen.

Sebastian Quinones, 17, was arrested Wednesday night during a traffic stop. He is expected to be charged with Open Murder in the death of James King, 17, on January 13.

Four others have also been charged in King’s murder: Ahmed Adel Hasan, 17, Alanah Faith Claflin-Gallagos, 18, Israel Valdez, 17, and Kayleb Douglas Sims, 17. They are all charged with open murder and other felonies. The mother of Israel Valdez, Jennifer Valdez, was also charged with lying to a peace officer in relation to the murder investigation.

King was killed outside a strip mall on 44th Street near Kalamazoo Avenue. Police say that the suspects were out to rob King of marijuana.

Court documents at Quinones’ arraignment say that Quinones was in the vehicle with the other suspects and was also armed. It says that Quinones got out of the vehicle to make room for King to make the marijuana deal. Israel Valdez then allegedly shot King in the vehicle.