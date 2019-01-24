Founders hosting ‘Cellar Raid’ through Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you are a fan of good music and craft beer, there is an event that runs through this weekend you will want to check out.

Founders Brewing is hosting its Cellar Raid now through Sunday, January 27.

The event features rare and vintage beers, taproom-exclusives, small batch beers, and variations on favorites like KBS and CBS.

There are also special food offering through the event.

Founders says there will be live music on Thursday and Saturday, which is also Michigan's 182nd Birthday.