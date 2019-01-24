Photos: Frozen sprinkler floods Ronald McDonald House in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan is in need of help after a sprinkler head burst and caused extensive flooding to several rooms.

The home on the northeast side of Grand Rapids houses families who are in town for long periods of time while a child undergoes treatment at area hospital. 17 families were staying at the home at the time and are being relocated to area hotels.

Staff at the home say a sprinkler head froze and burst, causing water to pour into several rooms, including guest bedrooms, the dining room, offices and a communal space.

The damage will take several weeks to repair and will likely be very costly. The home is also paying the hotel bills for the families that were displaced.

To contribute to helping lodge families, you can donate to the Support Our Families Fund at www.rmhwesternmichigan.org . All funds donated there go to family lodging, meals, transportation and support services.