Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Grand Rapids Ballet presents MoveMedia: Handmade

Posted 4:53 PM, January 24, 2019, by

The Grand Rapids Ballet performances of MoveMedia: Handmade are February 8-10 at the Wege Theatre. For more information and tickets, visit GRBallet.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s