Grand Rapids man to hike Mt. Aconcagua to raise money for Lifewater Int.

A Grand Rapids entrepreneur is heading to South America to hike the highest mountain in the southern and western hemispheres to raise money for a good cause.

Aaron Katerberg is set to hike Mount Aconcagua, located in Argentina. The mountain is 22.841 feet tall, and the challenging hike will take about 20 days to complete.

The goal is to raise money and awareness for clean water and sanitation in Africa & Cambodia. The money raised will go to Lifewater International, a nonprofit organization that provides education in safe water, sanitation and overall hygiene.

Lifewater International provides safe water wells to remote communities so people can have clean water to drink, cook with, bathe, clean and more.

So far, Aaron's donations have surpassed $9,000, but there's always more need for help.

To make a donation toward's Aaron's cause, visit bit.ly/AaronClimbs. All funds will go to provide water and sanitation needs in Africa and Cambodia.