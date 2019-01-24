GVSU students working with 3D printer on medical tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Valley State University is looking at whether 3D printing technology could lead to a breakthrough in how medical devices are made.

The program is a partnership with the university's Health Sciences School, The Applied Medical Device Institute and MediSurge.

A state-of-the-art 3D printer from Carbon, Inc. has been installed at the Cook DeVos Center on the Medical Mile, letting students take part in real-world experiments. Over the next two and a half years, the research will show whether the new techniques can lead to better medical products.

"It's thrilling, it really is," said Executive Director of AMDI Brent Nowak. "We're developing medical devices that can go and be used in the industry today. They're really, truly on the cutting edge."

The study is funded in part by a $500,000 grant from the Grand Rapids SmartZone.