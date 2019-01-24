Icy roads lead to several traffic crashes, including a head-on

WEST MICHIGAN — Icy roads have contributed to a number of slide-offs and crashes on West Michigan roadways late Thursday night.

The Michigan Department of Transportation posted on Twitter at 9:11 p.m. that M-40 (33rd Road) was shut down in both directions at 104th Avenue due to a head-on crash. Allegan County Dispatch told FOX 17 at 9:50 p.m. Thursday that two ambulances had just left the scene with at least two patients aboard for a hospital, but said the injuries did not appear to be serious. Two tow trucks were just arriving on the scene. M-DOT tweeted at 10:01 p.m. that all lanes of M-40 had reopened.

Members of the following agencies responded to the crash scene: Michigan State Police, Allegan County Sheirff’s Office, Life EMS ambulance and the Pine Grove & Gobles Fire departments.

Earlier in the evening, one lane of westbound I-96 at Walker Avenue was closed due to a crash.

At 9:02 p.m., Rockford Fire and Kent County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a truck on its side along southbound US-131, north of 10 Mile Road. No serious injuries were reported, according to county dispatch. Another extrication report was sent out for a crash on 11 Mile Road N.E. at Nugent Avenue at about the same time. Again, no injuries of note, per Kent County Dispatch. There also was a non-injury crash along I-96 near Alden Nash Avenue and Segwun Avenue – a car slid off and hit a tree.

Around 9:43 p.m., Kent County Dispatch reported an injury accident in the 5500 block of Cannonsburg Road NE, at Pettis Avenue.

Meanwhile, police in Ottawa County handled a number of non-injury accidents, including one in which a vehicle struck a tree along US-31 at Taft Street in Spring Lake Township.