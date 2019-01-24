Keep your bedroom organized with these storage hacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Under-the-Bed Storage

Neat, right? Measure the underside of your bed, head to the thrift store, and find a basic book shelf that would fit if it was on its back. Paint it, add wheels on each corner, and then you'll have an under the bed organization on wheels.

S-Hooks to Hang Purses

A clever idea to store bags and purses could cost very little money. Buy S hooks to go in the closet on the clothing rod, then bam! Easy storage.

Bedside Organizer

Is your night stand getting clogged up with your glasses, remotes, books, etc? Or you don't have a night stand and it ends up all over the floor? Places like the ContainerStore sell side pockets that attach in between the mattress and bed frame, or in between the mattress and box spring.