Learn how to brew kombucha and more at Blandford Nature Center workshop

Kombucha is a beverage that dates back almost 3,000 years and has recently seen an increase in popularity. For those who are all about the kombucha trend, wondering how to make kombucha, or don't even know what it is, there's a special workshop even coming up at Blandford Nature Center that aims to answer all those questions and more.

Geoff Lamden, co-founder of Sacred Springs Kombucha, is a naturopath and a foodie who brewed kombucha for over a decade. He'll teach attendants how to brew kombucha, talk about proper handling, clear up myths, and talk about possible health benefits.

The Kombucha Workshop will take place January 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the Blandford Nature Center.

The cost is $15 for members, and $18 for non-members.

To sign up, visit blandfordnaturecenter.org.