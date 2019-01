× Man convicted for 1996 murder resentenced

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan man sentenced to life in prison as a teenager has received a new sentence.

Robert Maze, 38, was the gunman in a 1996 robbery of a Grand Rapids store that ended in murder. On Thursday, he was resentenced to 35 to 60 years with credit for 22 years served.

Two other people involved in the incident have also been resentenced.