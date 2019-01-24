Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Missing boy, 3, found alive in North Carolina

Posted 10:17 PM, January 24, 2019, by

A courtesy photo of Casey Hathaway.

CAYTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health.

In a news release Thursday night, FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews near Cayton.

The boy is being evaluated at a hospital.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother’s backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn’t come inside with them.

