Pedestrian struck at Battle Creek intersection

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A busy intersection in Battle Creek has reopened Thursday after a crash involving a pedestrian.

The City of Battle Creek posted on its Twitter alerted drivers to avoid the area of Capital Avenue SW.

Emergency crews had to close Capital Avenue SW between Liberty Street and Hamblin Avenue while they investigated the bad crash.

No word on the extent of injuries.

