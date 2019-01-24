× Restaurant hosts game night for Coast Guard families

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A Grand Haven business hosted a game night on Thursday to help Coast Guard families take their minds off the government shutdown.

Porto Bello offered families a chance to get a meal and spend some time together. Managers say the gesture isn’t much, but that they hope it eases the burden.

“They’re always volunteering to help us, and we have to give back,” said Porta Bello manager Nichol Stack. “It’s a really tight family unit with the coasts, and we know when money gets tight, the first thing to go are those fun nights out because they’re extra.”

Coast Guard members haven’t been paid since shortly after the partial government shutdown began, but community members are stepping up to help out.