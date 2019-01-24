Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon

Make and take your own fermented veggies at ‘Glow from the Inside Out’ event

Posted 8:45 AM, January 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:20AM, January 24, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Glowing Skin is all the rage right now, but did you know the health of your skin starts in the gut?

Our Alyssa Hearin checked out WanderLux Beauty and Wellness Co., 713 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids, for a preview of some upcoming beauty events.

You can learn how to make and take your own fermented veggies at Glow :: From the Inside Out on February 6th and 27th from  to 

You'll be creating your own probiotic fermenting veggie jar with your favorite vegetables.

You will also learn how chronic breakouts, fatigue, mood, anxiety, and energy levels can all be digestion related.

All your supplies are included in your ticket price of $35.

