Make and take your own fermented veggies at ‘Glow from the Inside Out’ event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Glowing Skin is all the rage right now, but did you know the health of your skin starts in the gut?

Our Alyssa Hearin checked out WanderLux Beauty and Wellness Co., 713 Wealthy Street SE in Grand Rapids, for a preview of some upcoming beauty events.

You can learn how to make and take your own fermented veggies at Glow :: From the Inside Out on February 6th and 27th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.