Smart Shopper: The Thrifty Chick wants to buy and sell your items

I would say, about 90 percent of the time, one of the first places I ever look for clothing, jewelry, shoes or housewares, for my entire family, is a thrift store. I use the acronym TSF-thrift stores first.

We have SO MANY awesome ones in West Michigan and that definitely goes for The Thrifty Chick Women's Consignment and Boutique, 570 State St., Sparta.

(Note: It's located right across the street from Family Fare.)

This thrift store has adorable boutique displays throughout, making you forget you are in a store that focuses on "gently loved" items. Don't be fooled, lots of items still have the original tags, too!

Owner Julie Gahagan is a gem! So ambitious, outgoing and truly loves what she has to offer. After studying what Sparta really needed, she came up with a women's thrift store concept but is now also incorporating kids items, too. Stay tuned for The Thrifty Kid opening up in May.

With that said, The Thrifty Chick would absolutely love for you to bring in your women's and kids items to sell. She does buy items at a lower cost so she can then in return, keep costs down. Don't be offended if she doesn't accept everything, but she will gladly look over your items and pay you for what she would like to resell, sizes extra small to women's size 4x.

Keep in mind, she is usually buying items that are one season ahead of what's currently in season. Starting in February, she will really start snagging up warmer weather items.

Every Friday night at 7pm and Sunday at 6:30pm Julie does Facebook live shows right from her boutique. She'll hold up an item with a correlating number. If you want the item, comment the number, if you are the first bidder, you have 24 hours to stop by the store to pick it up. Her shows are so much fun! Make sure to like her Facebook by clicking here

I highly encourage you to stop by and say hello and tell her The FOX 17 Smart Shopper sent you.

Hours:

Monday thru Friday: 10am to 6pm

Saturday and Sunday: 11am to 4pm