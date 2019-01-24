Suspect in Ottawa Co. shooting arrested

HOLLAND, Mich. – The Ottawa County Sheriff says that a man wanted for a shooting earlier this month has been arrested.

Demetrio Flores, 25, was picked up by Holland Department of Public Safety officers while they were at an unrelated incident at 24th Street and Waverly. Flores was wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person wounded at the Ottogan Estates Park on January 15.

Flores is expected to be charged on Assault with Intent to do great bodily harm, Home Invasion, and various firearms felonies.