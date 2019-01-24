× Suspects in Dowagiac shooting, robbery arrested

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Police have identified several suspects in a shooting at an industrial complex in Dowagiac.

The incident happened Monday night at Ameriwood Industries, located at 202 Spaulding St.

Police say several suspects stole a Lexus SUV from an Indiana auto shop and drove to Dowagiac. The suspects then pulled into the parking lot of the business and robbed a 21-year-old Hartford man who is an employee there, police said.

During the robbery, the victim was shot several times and had his vehicle stolen. He has since been released from the hospital.

After the incident, Dowagiac police contacted other agencies and learned the Nappanee Police Department in Indiana had been involved in a chase with the stolen SUV Tuesday morning and took three people into custody.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Dowagiac police at 269-782-9743 or the Cass County tip line at 800-462-9328.