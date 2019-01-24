Tigers Winter Caravan: Team excited for 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Tigers Winter Caravan made a stop at the West Michigan Whitecaps Step Up to the Plate banquet on Thursday.

Manager Ron Gardenhire was part of the group to stop by ans says he is optimistic about the upcoming season.

"We are adding some players now, we have got some new people coming in, some younger kids." Gardenhire said. "We are getting closer and closer with all these prospects and that is what is exciting, going to camp and getting to see a lot more people come in that we haven't had in our camp and see how it all works out. We are excited this is fun, this is a lot of fun."

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in Lakeland, Florida on February 13th.