Victims in BC carbon monoxide poisoning ID'd

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police have identified the couple who died from carbon monoxide poisoning Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called around 8 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 2000 block of SW Capital Avenue and found two adults unresponsive. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, police identified the victims as 20-year-old Brandon Bull from Bronson and 19-year-old Cylie Caniff of Coldwater.

The couple’s 5-month-old son was found lying next to them on an air mattress. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The house they were found in was vacant, but Bull was going to help a friend remodel it. The friend drove to Coldwater to pick the family up Tuesday and expected they would be staying somewhere else.

However, police say the couple decided to stay, which could have been due to a lack of transportation and bad weather. Inside the house, crews located a generator and kerosene heater that were ran all night without proper ventilation.

Tests inside the home detected carbon monoxide levels well above fatal levels: 700 parts per million on the first floor and 900 ppm upstairs. Battle Creek Police Detective Sgt. Todd Elliott said death usually happens at 400 ppm.