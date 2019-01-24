Win cash for your poem by entering GRPL’s Dyer-Ives Poetry Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone has the capacity to write a poem, and one is all it takes to win the Grand Rapids Public Library's Dyer-Ives Poetry Contest.

Dyer-Ives is a poetry competition open to everyone in Kent County. Children in Kindergarten all the way up to adults can submit one unpublished poem for a chance to win prizes.

Winners will receive cash prizes, have their poem published in "Voices", and participate in a reading during Festival of the Arts in June.

Poems are judged by three local judges and then by national judge, Nancy Huang.

This is the 51st year of the competition which celebrates local talent in written expression.

Poems will be accepted during the month of February and can be submitted at grpl.org/dyer-ives.