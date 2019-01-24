Winter Weather Advisory starts at Noon
Live – Pay It Forward Gala

Win cash for your poem by entering GRPL’s Dyer-Ives Poetry Contest

Posted 11:01 AM, January 24, 2019, by

Everyone has the capacity to write a poem, and one is all it takes to win the Grand Rapids Public Library's Dyer-Ives Poetry Contest.

Dyer-Ives is a poetry competition open to everyone in Kent County. Children in Kindergarten all the way up to adults can submit one unpublished poem for a chance to win prizes.

Winners will receive cash prizes, have their poem published in "Voices", and participate in a reading during Festival of the Arts in June.

Poems are judged by three local judges and then by national judge, Nancy Huang.

This is the 51st year of the competition which celebrates local talent in written expression.

Poems will be accepted during the month of February and can be submitted at grpl.org/dyer-ives.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s