Wyoming woman sentenced for death of her infant son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Wyoming woman has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for death of her infant son.

Lovily Johnson was sentenced Thursday afternoon. She pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder in November.

Noah Johnson was six months old when he died in June 2017. He had been left in his car seat in their Wyoming home for over 32 hours. Lovily had admitted to police to smoking marijuana while the boy was left in the car seat.

Johnson had originally been charged with murder and child abuse, but a jury failed to reach a verdict on that case in September. Johnson’s defense had maintained that Noah could have died from other causes during that time.

