1 arrested, second suspect at large after pursuit near Battle Creek

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is facing charges and the search is on for a second person after a brief pursuit

It started early Thursday morning in Calhoun County when a deputy noticed a driver violating the rules of the road in the area of Roosevelt and East Avenue in Pennfield Township.

Deputies tried to pull the car over in the 1000 block of Capital Avenue, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit was terminated but area police agencies were given a description on the car to be on the lookout for. A short time later, a vehicle was located in the area of May and Hubbard Streets in Battle Creek.

The driver, identified as a 25-year-old man from Dowling, was arrested a few blocks away. His passenger is still at large.

If you know anything, call police.

 

