1 killed in Newaygo County fire

ASHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person was killed in a fire Friday in Newaygo County.

It happened at a residence in the 300 block of 136th Street in Ashland Township, near Grant.

By the time first responders arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. After the fire was contained, a body was found inside the home.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, and authorities are still working to identify the victim.