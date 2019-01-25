Auto Show Spectacular Gala to benefit Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The newest concepts in cars will roll their way into the Grand Rapids Auto Show next weekend. But before the big event, Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is kicking it all of with their annual Auto Show Spectacular Gala on January 30.

The gala offers a sneak peak of the Auto show, which opens to the general public on January 31. There will be food stations, a talent show featuring Helen DeVos Children's Hospital patients, hundreds of the newest cars, and more.

All the money raised at this event will go to the Pediatric Neurosciences program at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. The program offers the highest level of care and treatment for patients with complex epilepsy and seizure disorders. The pediatric neurologists are part of the only pediatric epilepsy program in West Michigan, and work closely with families to help improve children’s health and quality of life.

So far the event has raised more than $2 million, but every dollar makes a difference.

The gala goes from 6-9 .m. and cocktail dress is required.

To learn more and to purchase tickets to the gala, visit give.helendevoschildrens.org/autoshow or call 616-391-2040.