GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group that has been called the number one Beatles tribute band in the world is coming to West Michigan.

1964 the Tribute will take the stage at DeVos Performance Hall on April 18th.

The band claims to recreate the magic of a live Beatles performance, including everything from their vintage instruments to the iconic haircuts.

If you would like to watch them perform, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com.