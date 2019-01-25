School closings and delays
Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Boy, 3, critical after drive-by shooting in Detroit

Posted 4:22 AM, January 25, 2019, by

Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) — A 3-year-old boy remains in critical condition after being shot while in the backseat of a moving vehicle on Detroit’s west side.

Michigan State Police First Lt. Michael Shaw says the child’s mother was driving on the northbound Southfield Freeway near Joy Road just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday when a bullet pierced the side her vehicle. The mother was not injured.

Authorities say the boy remained in critical condition early Friday after being revived at Sinai Grace Hospital.

Shaw said it’s unclear whether the vehicle was targeted. He said the incident does not appear to be related to road rage.

Authorities temporarily closed the freeway to search for evidence. Investigators have not yet identified a suspect.

No further information was immediately available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s