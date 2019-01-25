× Chicken wings beat out nachos as favorite Super Bowl snack

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The results are in and voters are naming their go-to foods for snack time during the Super Bowl.

About 4,400 people responded to a poll on simplemost.com, asking readers whether they preferred chicken wings or nachos as Super Bowl appetizers. The website reports that 2,300 voted in favor of chicken wings, while 2,100 voted for nachos.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans will eat an estimated 1.38 billion wings during the big weekend. The total is up from last year, when the NCC predicted Americans would eat 1.35 billion wings.