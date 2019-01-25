School closings and delays
Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Easy office clutter DIY hacks

Posted 11:15 AM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:14AM, January 25, 2019

All week-long, FOX 17 Morning Mix has been offering up tips and tricks for various places in your home to get you organized. A lot of this was inspired by Marie Kondo and her KonMari organizing method.

The final room to talk about is the home office or even work office, for that matter. So many little things add up to big things, right? Pens that don't have a home; scissors that can't seem to ever be found and what can you do about that very unappealing paper shredder? Well, here you go!

Hide that shredder: Doing your best to destroy documents can be very important. Let's admit it, that paper shredder doesn't really blend in, but you can make it. Buy an oversized decorative basket with a lid. The chord will still be able to run out of the top and the shredder, otherwise, will be obscured. When you are not using it, unplug and it easily stays hidden.

Wrangle those receipts : If you are someone who needs to save those receipts, it's a nightmare at tax time to track them all down if you don't organize them. Until you can go through each one, just throw all of them in a gigantic glass cookie/candy jar with a lid.

Writing utensil organizer : Need a pen, can't find a pen? Just by upcycling a shoe box and toilet paper rolls, that will no longer be a problem. Decorate a shoe box however  you wish to  make it a bit more attractive. Then, stand up toilet paper rolls so they are all compressed snug in the box. Voila! You now have multiple places to store pens, pencils and beyond.

Happy organizing everyone!

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s