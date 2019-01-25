Falling temps and rising snow levels pose risks for Michiganders

WEST MICHIGAN — The American Heart Association (AHA) advises caution during cold temperatures. Taking care to avoid hypothermia and potential heart attacks are vitally important this time of year, especially anyone with cardiovascular disease.

For many, handling the snow is just another winter day in Michigan, but for those who aren’t physically conditioned for the exertion, seemingly simple tasks can pose several dangers.

Hypothermia happens when the body cannot maintain a temperature at or above 95 degrees Fahrenheit, 35 degrees Celsius and can be deadly. According to the AHA, “symptoms include lack of coordination, mental confusion, slowed reactions, shivering and sleepiness.”

Conditions such as high winds, low temperatures, and snowy or rainy days can all act on their own to bring down the body temperature when a person is exposed. In combination, they increase the risks exponentially. Wearing layers is essential to keeping warm and avoiding hypothermia.

The AHA warns against exerting yourself if you are high-risk for these types of problems. “People with coronary heart disease often suffer angina pectoris (chest pain or discomfort) when they’re in cold weather.” Those most in danger are young children and the elderly, as they may not be able to alert someone to a problem.

In order to avoid any adverse effects, the AHA makes the following recommendations: