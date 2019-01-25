× Fifth Third making $10K donation to GR Ronald McDonald House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fifth Third Bank is stepping up to support the Ronald McDonald House in Grand Rapids after a pipe burst displaced 17 families.

The pipe burst after temperatures Tuesday got into the single-digits, causing serious water damage to the three-story building. Marcie Lewis, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House of West Michigan, said the building is out of commission for around a month.

On Friday, Fifth Third Bank announced it would be donating $10,000 to assist with the immediate needs of the family.

Those interested in making a donation to help the displaced families can find more information on the organization’s website.