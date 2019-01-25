Former Mattawan cop not guilty of firing gun recklessly
PAW PAW, Mich. — A former Mattawan police officer who fired at a stolen car was found not guilty of reckless use of a firearm.
In November 2017, Chelsey Omilian fired five shots at a stolen Chevy Impala near Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue in Mattawan, hitting one of the suspects in the back seat.
Dash cam footage shows the stolen vehicle hitting Omilian’s cruiser before taking off, which was when she opened fire.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, 26-year-old Gary Kingsbury, has since been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.
5 comments
Mike
Shooting at a vehicle that is DRIVING AWAY FROM YOU…how is this not reckless???
OK
just like someone can shoot a person who is running away from ,as long as the right circumstances are met .
Unslaved
12 people that aren’t bright enough to get out of jury duty aren’t going to understand that changing your clothing doesn’t grant you extra rights. You’d be surprised how often cops literally get away with murder because the jury was convinced that wearing a badge means you can do things other people can’t. If a cop is on the stand, the other cops will overtly lie, and jurors (stupid people), believe that wearing a badge makes you incapable of lying. Cops can basically do whatever they want and get away with it because most people are brainwashed by the television to believe cops are something they aren’t.
Sue Johnson
The driver gets 6 months in jail–I hope his slap on the wrist didn’t hurt too much.
Abadabado Simmons
Great!! Should not have been charged.