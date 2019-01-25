Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Former Mattawan cop not guilty of firing gun recklessly

Posted 5:09 PM, January 25, 2019, by , Updated at 05:16PM, January 25, 2019

Dash cam footage of Chelsey Omilian firing her weapon at a stolen vehicle.

PAW PAW, Mich. — A former Mattawan police officer who fired at a stolen car was found not guilty of reckless use of a firearm.

In November 2017, Chelsey Omilian fired five shots at a stolen Chevy Impala near Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue in Mattawan, hitting one of the suspects in the back seat.

Dash cam footage shows the stolen vehicle hitting Omilian’s cruiser before taking off, which was when she opened fire.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 26-year-old Gary Kingsbury, has since been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

5 comments

    • Unslaved

      12 people that aren’t bright enough to get out of jury duty aren’t going to understand that changing your clothing doesn’t grant you extra rights. You’d be surprised how often cops literally get away with murder because the jury was convinced that wearing a badge means you can do things other people can’t. If a cop is on the stand, the other cops will overtly lie, and jurors (stupid people), believe that wearing a badge makes you incapable of lying. Cops can basically do whatever they want and get away with it because most people are brainwashed by the television to believe cops are something they aren’t.

