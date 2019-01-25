× Former Mattawan cop not guilty of firing gun recklessly

PAW PAW, Mich. — A former Mattawan police officer who fired at a stolen car was found not guilty of reckless use of a firearm.

In November 2017, Chelsey Omilian fired five shots at a stolen Chevy Impala near Main Street and W. McGillen Avenue in Mattawan, hitting one of the suspects in the back seat.

Dash cam footage shows the stolen vehicle hitting Omilian’s cruiser before taking off, which was when she opened fire.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 26-year-old Gary Kingsbury, has since been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.