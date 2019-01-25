“Go Red For Women” events to raise cardiovascular disease awareness

School closings and delays
The American Heart Association's "Go Red For Women" initiative reaches its 15th year of educating women about cardiovascular disease.

Go Red for Women is a program within American Heart Association whose mission is to raise awareness of cardiovascular diseases in women. Go Red For Women challenges women to know their personal risk of heart disease, and make sure they do everything they can do reduce the risks. The program also supplies women with information and tools to make that happen.

National Wear Red day will take place Friday, February 1, where a couple of events will take place:

  • Wear Red Day Happy Hour
    • The B.O.B. from 4-6 p.m.
  • Art Hop
    • Downtown Kalamazoo

There will also be Go Red For Women Luncheons taking place to celebrate:

For more information, visit goredforwomen.org.

