GRAND HAVEN, Mich -- The East Kentwood girls had entered Friday night's matchup with Grand Haven with a 33-game winning streak in OK-Red games. The Buccaneers would snap that streak with a big 73-55 win as they remain unbeaten, improving to 11-0 on the season and 5-0 in conference play.
Grand Haven girls remain perfect after conference win over East Kentwood
