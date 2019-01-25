Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Holland Twp. stabbing suspect arraigned

Posted 4:25 PM, January 25, 2019, by

A mug shot of Shaun Kleinjans.

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township man was arraigned on multiple charges for his alleged role in a stabbing.

Shaun Kleinjans, 23, is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and being a habitual offender.

The stabbing happened Jan. 23 at a residence in the 700 block of Butternut Drive. Authorities say Kleinjans and the victim had a dispute over property that ended in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen, and has since been released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s