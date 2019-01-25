× Holland Twp. stabbing suspect arraigned

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Holland Township man was arraigned on multiple charges for his alleged role in a stabbing.

Shaun Kleinjans, 23, is facing charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and being a habitual offender.

The stabbing happened Jan. 23 at a residence in the 700 block of Butternut Drive. Authorities say Kleinjans and the victim had a dispute over property that ended in the stabbing.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a stab wound to the abdomen, and has since been released.