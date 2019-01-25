Icy conditions leading to more accidents on I-94 for second time this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. — For the second time in a week, Interstate 94 in Van Buren and Berrien Counties was shut down due to numerous crashes and slide offs. According to Van Buren County Sheriff Dan Abbott, they were due drivers speeding in icy conditions.

“People get fooled because it’s clear and sunny out but it’s really not,” Sheriff Abbott said during an interview. “The roads continue to stay icy and [the snow] drifting over.”

Temperatures were in the single digits Friday morning. He said it was so cold outside that sometimes the salt can't break up the ice on the roads. And considering the cold weather will continue through next week, he recommends people stay off the roads as much as possible. If drivers should venture out, he advises them to go slow.

“Slow down [and] give yourself plenty of time for travel. Make sure you get plenty of gas in case you do go in the ditch,” Sherrif Abbott said. “Make sure your cell phones are charged up so you can make phone calls if need be and always be aware of where you’re at.”