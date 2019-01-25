Lake effect snow causes crashes, school delays & cancelations

WEST MICHIGAN -- Heavy lake effect snow is posing issues for commuters across West Michigan Friday, causing over 100 schools to delay or cancel classes.
Eastbound I-196 in Kent County is closed as of 6 a.m. at Fuller while crews work to clear the scene of a jack-knifed semi. As of 7 a.m. Friday, the far right eastbound lane of I-196 at Fuller has reopened as crews continue to clean-up debris.
In Muskegon County, our FOX 17 Weather Tracker shows roads are snow-covered and slick. Dispatchers say they have taken numerous calls Friday morning for slide-offs and are advising drivers to take it slow and leave some extra time to arrive alive.
An intersection in Ottawa County is also closed after a crash wrapped a truck and trailer around a telephone pole, destroying a stoplight.
Officials say it happened at around 4 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Riley St. and 136th Ave.
A cause has yet to be determined, but crews are working to replace the pole, wires and signals.