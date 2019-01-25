Memory Care vs. Long Term Care, for aging loved ones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's up to us to keep an eye on our aging loved ones, but sometimes there are some tough questions to ask that no one wants to hear the answer to in a mental health situation.

Jana, the executive director of Samaritas Senior Living, explains how we can help our loved ones, and know the difference between memory care and long term care.

Samaritas Senior Living is hosting a couple events to help continue these conversations:

How To Have Difficult Conversations

Thursday, February 21

5 - 6 p.m.

Puzzle Competition

Saturday, February 23

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To learn more about these events, visit samaritas.org/seniors.