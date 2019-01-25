Mocktail recipes to celebrate Dry January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did you decide to push booze aside at the start of the new year? Commonly known as Dry January, that's why Jeremy Williams with Amway Grand Plaza's Lumber Baron Bar has whipped up some mocktails.

Butter Beer

2 tablespoons of brown butter batter

4 oz cream soda

Topped with hand-whip unsweetened cream and cinnamon

French Soda

2oz House made or great

5oz Perrier

Orange zest

Garnished with a bushel of blanched mint

Cascara Mule

1.5oz ginger syrup

.75oz lime

2oz carbonated cascara husk tea

Garnish is dehydrated lime wheel with singed cascara husks

Palos Verdes Blue