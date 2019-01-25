School closings and delays
Winter Weather Advisory in effect

Mocktail recipes to celebrate Dry January

Posted 11:40 AM, January 25, 2019, by

Did you decide to push booze aside at the start of the new year? Commonly known as Dry January, that's why Jeremy Williams with Amway Grand Plaza's Lumber Baron Bar has whipped up some mocktails.

Butter Beer

  • 2 tablespoons of brown butter batter
  • 4 oz cream soda
  • Topped with hand-whip unsweetened cream and cinnamon

French Soda

  • 2oz House made or great
  • 5oz Perrier
  • Orange zest
  • Garnished with a bushel of blanched mint

Cascara Mule

  • 1.5oz ginger syrup
  • .75oz lime
  • 2oz carbonated cascara husk tea
  • Garnish is dehydrated lime wheel with singed cascara husks

Palos Verdes Blue

  • 2.5oz butterfly pea tea
  • .75oz coconut cordial
  • .75oz lavender syrup
  • Garnish is a lavender flower and lime wheel

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s