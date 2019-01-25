Mocktail recipes to celebrate Dry January

Did you decide to push booze aside at the start of the new year? Commonly known as Dry January, that's why Jeremy Williams with Amway Grand Plaza's Lumber Baron Bar has whipped up some mocktails.
- 2 tablespoons of brown butter batter
- 4 oz cream soda
- Topped with hand-whip unsweetened cream and cinnamon
- 2oz House made or great
- 5oz Perrier
- Orange zest
- Garnished with a bushel of blanched mint
- 1.5oz ginger syrup
- .75oz lime
- 2oz carbonated cascara husk tea
- Garnish is dehydrated lime wheel with singed cascara husks
- 2.5oz butterfly pea tea
- .75oz coconut cordial
- .75oz lavender syrup
- Garnish is a lavender flower and lime wheel