CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police in northern Michigan are advising drivers to exercise extreme caution while traveling Friday night.

I-75 in Cheboygan County was closed in both directions for about an hour Friday evening due to multiple crashes. It has since reopened, but authorities say the roadway is still slippery and has limited visibility.

After the highway reopened, MSP tweeted a photo of an overturned vehicle on the side of the roadway.