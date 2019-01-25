Northern/Eastern sweeps rival FH Central on the ice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- The Forest Hills Northern/Eastern hockey team defeated Forest Hills Central, 3-1 on Friday night to sweep the Rangers in their regular season matchups.
